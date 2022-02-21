Advertisement

Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, troopers in LaGrange Co. were dispatched to the 114-mile marker to investigate a semi-crash.

An investigation reveals the victim’s semi ran out of fuel, with his vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound lanes.

The victim was engaged in a phone call well off the road in a side ditch when another semi hit his vehicle, crashing into a guardrail before running over the victim.

Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, but test results are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

