Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, troopers in LaGrange Co. were dispatched to the 114-mile marker to investigate a semi-crash.

An investigation reveals the victim’s semi ran out of fuel, with his vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound lanes.

The victim was engaged in a phone call well off the road in a side ditch when another semi hit his vehicle, crashing into a guardrail before running over the victim.

Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, but test results are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

