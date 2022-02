SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inmate has died at the St. Joseph County Jail.

A woman in her sixties was found unresponsive and not breathing in a cell within the Medical Unit of the jail just after 4 a.m. Monday. First responders were unable to revive her.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the in-custody death, per protocol.

