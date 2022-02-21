Indiana State Police continue inmate death investigation at Marshall County Jail

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police continue to investigate the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail last week.

61-year-old Lester Steele Jr. was found having a possible medical episode around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 16. Steele’s bunkmate notified jail staff, who then followed medical protocol and began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Steele was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Steele’s family has been notified of his death.

The Marshall County Coroner performed an autopsy last week, but results are not expected to be available for several weeks.

According to our sister station WTHR, Steele was a resident of Indianapolis.

