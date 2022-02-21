Giraffes debut at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, folks got a first look at four new giraffes at the Potawatomi Zoo.

“It’s very special because we are finally letting people in to see the giraffes,” Executive Director Joshua Sisk told 16 News Now Sunday.

Located inside what is now called the Giraffe Conservation Center, the giraffes received their first visitors.

“It’s over a 10 thousand square foot facility. It’s 26-feet tall, its an all natural substrate, natural light. I think they are kind of amazed. It’s funny that people know giraffe’s but when they see them, they still cannot believe how big they are. So when they see them, that is what I keep hearing is, ‘Oh my gosh, they are just so big!’”

The giraffe sneak peak comes as the zoo kicks off its first ‘Winter Days’ event of 2022, which Sisk says could not have come at a better time.

“This is Winter Day but look, I don’t even have a coat on. People are so excited. We have a line clear down the zoo,” Sisk says.

Sisk says all four giraffes are boys.

“We got a little two year-old named Kevin and then we have three brothers that came that are five years old and that’s Max, Seymore, and Wyatt.”

Come April 1st, visitors will have a chance to pet and feed all four giraffes who, at the time, are still warming up to their new environment.

“We are taking groups of 10 to 12 people inside. They are still not eating from us but to just allow people to go inside the barn, see the facility, see how giraffes live during the winter time and just to be able to meet the new guys,” Sisk says.

But until the giraffes are ready for primetime, the hype will remain high for the tallest animal in town.

“They just love it. I think the people have anticipating this giraffe habitat for so long. To finally be able to come and see the giraffes in person right here in South Bend, I think this is a big day for the zoo and the community,” Sisk says.

Visitors can view the giraffes at the Potawatomi Zoo’s Winter Days events on March 5th & March 20th from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

