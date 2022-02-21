The Garden Ice Arena hosts President’s Day bumper cars and public skate

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s Good Michiana

With schools being closed for President’s Day, parents were searching for something fun for the whole family. Many found what they were looking for at the Garden Ice Arena in St. Joseph.

The arena – open 7 days a week – is home to adult and youth hockey, figure skating, and ice bumper cars. Today, they were hosting a public skate and ice bumper car event.

While there were a few trips and spills, no one spent time in the penalty box. Instead, the abundance of smiles and laughter from the young skaters painted a clear picture that everyone was enjoying their time on the ice.

The Garden Ice Arena offers lessons, rentals, and even has a program for toddlers. “We built the rink so that way we could get more kids in the community skating, playing hockey, figure skating, so this is a good entry point for like these families to give us a try to give the rink a try,” said AJ Glowacki, manager of Garden Ice Arena.

“We want to keep it affordable for families so that way... You know, we know not everybody’s skates, so bumper cars are a great way to get people to the rink that don’t skate. Also, I think when you bring people to the rink to ride the bumper cars, and they try skating, they may like it and it may be something they continue to do.”

The next holiday public skate at the Garden is for Saint Patrick’s Day. That event will be held on Saturday, March 19th.

The Garden Ice Arena is located at 1626 W. Glenlord Road in St. Joseph.

For more information, head to their website at https://www.thegardenicearena.com/ice-bumper-cars.html

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.