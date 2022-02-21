Advertisement

The first ever ‘hybrid’ Winter Walk

St. Margaret’s House hosts 23rd annual solidarity walk
Locked in Solidarity in South Bend brings awareness to affects of incarceration.
By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Margaret’s House hosted it’s 23rd annual Winter Walk, and it’s first ever hybrid walk, allowing people to walk virtually as well.

The walk started with registration and opening remarks at the County-City building in South Bend.

Many officials like South Bend Mayor James Mueller were in attendance.

The purpose of the one-mile walk is to support the women and children, who must walk each day in order to get around, and to get to St. Margaret’s House.

Tina Velthuizen told 16 News Now that she has been participating in the Winter Walk for all 23 years, and says that for her, it is a celebration of being able to walk.

“What I really love about St. Margaret’s House is that there’s not the distinction between the guests and the staff. We all serve each other, and there’s a mutuallity that’s just Christ-like,” said Velthuizen.

Organizations like South Bend’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Mu Omega Chapter have also been long time participants in the Winter Walk.

“Our organization has been involved in the St. Margaret’s House Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for over two decades,” said Breanna Allen, the Chapter’s President.

The Winter Walk ended at St. Margaret’s House with hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, tours of the facility, and more.

If you would like more information on St. Margaret’s House or how you can get involved, you can click the link here.

