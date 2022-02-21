Advertisement

Fed. watchdog to investigate EPA’s handling of lead-water crisis in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A federal watchdog will investigate the government’s handling of drinking water contamination in Benton Harbor.

The EPA’s Inspector General announced the study Friday and the EPA has said they will cooperate with the review.

Advocacy groups have accused local, state, and federal agencies of a lackluster response to several years of high lead readings in the city’s water. The problems in Benton Harbor follow the lead-water crisis in Flint.

Berrien County’s Health Department is looking to hire a supervisor to oversee the continued response to the lead crisis.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the intention is to take the state’s money and build a department.

The supervisor would oversee funds including managing payroll, directing the coordinators, and working with various state entities and the City of Benton Harbor.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road
Car crashes into florist shop
Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart
67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles.
Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township

Latest News

South Bend International Airport gets new 3D scanners
Indiana State Police continue inmate death investigation at Marshall County Jail
After inclement weather postponed the initial job fair, the South Bend Cubs are hiring for...
UPDATE: South Bend Cubs open job fair
According to a press release from TSA, the 3D imagery allows officers a better view of a bag's...
South Bend International Airport gets new 3D scanners
61-year-old Lester Steele Jr. was found having a possible medical episode around 3 a.m. last...
Indiana State Police continue inmate death investigation at Marshall County Jail