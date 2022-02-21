Fed. watchdog to investigate EPA’s handling of lead-water crisis in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A federal watchdog will investigate the government’s handling of drinking water contamination in Benton Harbor.

The EPA’s Inspector General announced the study Friday and the EPA has said they will cooperate with the review.

Advocacy groups have accused local, state, and federal agencies of a lackluster response to several years of high lead readings in the city’s water. The problems in Benton Harbor follow the lead-water crisis in Flint.

Berrien County’s Health Department is looking to hire a supervisor to oversee the continued response to the lead crisis.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the intention is to take the state’s money and build a department.

The supervisor would oversee funds including managing payroll, directing the coordinators, and working with various state entities and the City of Benton Harbor.

