Commissioners criticized for Motels4Now vote

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be no attempt to override a veto that threatens to cut off funding to the Motels4Now program.

A veto was unanimously imposed by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners last week.

While the St. Joseph County Council will meet Tuesday night, no override vote will be taken. The council has received a legal opinion that it wouldn’t matter.

The vetoed measure would have provided $1.6 million to extend the program that provides motel rooms for homeless individuals while they transition into more permanent quarters. A change in the status quo would require a change of heart on the part of the commissioners who are the only ones who can sign a contract for services.

Today, members of the local branch of Faith in Indiana issued a written statement saying the veto vote amounted to a vote for tent cities. “If, in fact, the program, the Motels4Now program were not to continue, there’s a very real chance that a tent city would develop again. We don’t want neighbors in need to have to live in tents. We can do better than that as a community,” Ronda Hughes, a volunteer at South Bend’s Broadway Christian Parish, said. “The Motels4Now program is incredibly successful. Right now, there are about 110 people living there, about 220 people have moved on to a variety of more stable housing, as a result of their time with Motels4Now.”

As things stand, the program would run out of money in about six weeks.

