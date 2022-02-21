Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a car fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a florist shop in Elkhart.

A trooper was trying to pull the vehicle over after it went through the toll booth exiting the Toll Road. The driver tried to get away by driving southbound on Cassopolis Street, but hit a concrete center barrier and lost control. The driver crashed into a flower shop in the 1700 block of Cassopolis, causing the front of the building to become unstable.

The driver ran away, but was taken into custody while attempting to get into a passenger car.

Meanwhile, The Elkhart Fire Department’s Tactical Rescue Team shored up the building to prevent further collapse and the City Building Department was notified.

No injuries were reported.

