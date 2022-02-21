Bird flu cases detected at four Indiana farms

(WNDU) - A fourth commercial turkey farm in Indiana is reporting a strain of the avian flu.

Lab testing has found a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. This followed another possible case found about five miles away, and two previous cases found in Dubois County.

As of Saturday, more than 100,000 birds have been euthanized in Indiana to stop the spread of the disease.

This is the first time the avian flu has been detected in Indiana since 2016, when 11 poultry farms were affected and more than 400,000 birds died.

