The best places to work in Indiana

(WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced the best places for Hoosiers to work.

The Michiana area is home to several of these workplaces:

· Network Solutions Inc. in Granger

· Gibson, Harmony Healthcare IT, and Horton Group in South Bend.

· OthoPediatrics in Warsaw.

The companies all made the list thanks to comprehensive worker surveys and employer reports to the State’s Chamber of Commerce.

Each company’s rankings will be announced at an awards event on May 12.

