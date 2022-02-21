Advertisement

36th annual Community Service Breakfast takes place at Century Center

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 36th annual Community Service Breakfast to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place at the Century Center on President’s Day.

The keynote speaker was Karrah Herring, Indiana’s first Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer.

During her first year in office, the South Bend native has traveled across the state speaking to mayors and hosting listening sessions.

Herring rolled out the state’s first ever Equity Data Portal, showing challenges in the workforce, social services, education, health, and public safety.

She also launched a session called ‘Next Level Teams,’ which focuses on civility, constructive disagreement, compassionate listening, and championing diversity.

“In a time when divisive rhetoric tends to dominate social media and the airwaves, let us get back to those basic, basic foundational principles of civility, and compassion and empathy so that we can work collectively to really move the needle on access to opportunity for all,” Herring said.

More than 600 people attended the breakfast at the Century Center.

Dozens of vendors were on site, and workshops took place throughout the day.

