2nd Chance Pet: Slippers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Bell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a cat named Slippers.

Slippers is a five-month-old blue tabby. And she is warm and cuddly, just like the slippers on your feet!

If you want to adopt Slippers or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can visit the shelter in-person at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend. For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

