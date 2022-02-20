Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 88 hosts food drive

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Local veterans are helping those in need.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 88 hosted a food drive at their building on West Bristol Street in Elkhart Saturday.

People donated canned goods and non-perishable items for Church Community Services.

“There are so many people who are in need right now because of all the problems. The prices are going up...people are in need. We are trying to help them out the best way we can,” said Veteran Larry Sarafin.

VFW Post 88 hopes to do this again next year.

