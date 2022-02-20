Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spolight: Bendr for affordable housing in South Bend

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The founders of a new affordable housing initiative called Bendr stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Founders Shane Inez and Ashley Hairston are calling all people who consider South Bend home to bring their talents to the table in the name of new, safe, and affordable housing.

They’re especially connecting with people with expertise in real estate, building, lending, finance, and credit repair as they get started on phase one, renovating existing homes in South Bend.

The end goal is something that looks like the model of the Village of Ashland. This model shows the community they hope to build on the foundation of manufactured homes that put homeownership within reach, especially for people of color living in South Bend.

“Black and Brown communities are typically at the bottom of the totem pole of just about every statistic so that is why it’s important, but South Bend as a whole is going to benefit from that type of development in that district,” said Bendr Founder Shane Williams-Inez.

If you want to answer the call, follow this link to join their communications list.

