‘Recover Michiana’ hosts gala to combat substance abuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Recover Michiana hosts its first ever ‘I love Recovery Gala’ to combat substance abuse.

It took place at The Brick in South Bend.

“So excited to be able to shine a light on recovery in our community. So many people struggle in silence and it’s killing them. And tonight we are standing together. We are standing in unity for what recovery can be, what it looks like, and the hard fight we have to win,” said Executive Director of Recover Michiana Alicia Wells.

Jillian Szweda attended the event and said her dad sadly died of an overdose in 2017.

“The biggest thing is really just finding your community. Finding people who can relate to you. I’ve personally found that unfortunately the people who have gone through it themselves are really the only ones who can truly understand,” said Szweda.

Randy Hoefle lost his nephew, Nick Willard, in 2018.

“His mom found him Christmas morning with a needle in his arm and it’s been very difficult since...The main thing I remember about Nick is he cared about other people. He wanted other people to smile,” said Hoefle.

“We all have this idea of who is addicted and who is using. We all need to take that and throw it out because that’s not the case...Events like these highlight that...and build up that conversation. There are people here right now who are in rehab,” said Emcee and WNDU Morning Anchor Christine Karsten.

All proceeds from Saturday night’s event will help fund Recover Michiana Fest, an event that celebrates substance abuse recovery, offers resources, and remembers those who lost their lives too soon.

