New Prairie, Rochester see first wrestling state champs in program history

Christian Carroll trains at his gym in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Christian Carroll trains at his gym in New Carlisle, Indiana.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Christian Carroll is New Prairie’s first state champion in school history, after beating Penn’s Juan Grange in the 1st place state title match Saturday in Indy.

Carroll won a 6-2 decision to complete his undefeated season.

Rochester’s Marshall Fishback earns a win in triple OT to become the first state champion in the history of the Rochester wrestling program.

LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson won state at the 113-pound weight class to remain unbeaten on the year and grab the 2nd state title of his career.

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 18th

