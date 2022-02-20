New Prairie, Rochester see first wrestling state champs in program history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Christian Carroll is New Prairie’s first state champion in school history, after beating Penn’s Juan Grange in the 1st place state title match Saturday in Indy.

Carroll won a 6-2 decision to complete his undefeated season.

Rochester’s Marshall Fishback earns a win in triple OT to become the first state champion in the history of the Rochester wrestling program.

LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson won state at the 113-pound weight class to remain unbeaten on the year and grab the 2nd state title of his career.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.