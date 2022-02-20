Advertisement

MACOG and Public Transpo are planning for the future

By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Area Council of Government is working with Public Transportation to make riding more accessible and enjoyable for all.

At the Battel Community Center in Mishawaka, the first of what MACOG says will be many public meetings to plan for a better system of transportation allowed community members to take a survey.

The survey asks various questions about riders’ experiences on Public Transportation, including any issues that they have had -or may have heard -within the community.

“And there are going to be a number of public meeting opportunities. This was just the first of many of those opportunities. As well as there’s going to be a public survey, and all of those questions that we’re going to be asking is what type of transit system do we need?” said James Turnwald, MACOG Executive Director.

MACOG told 16 News Now that this will be a twelve month-long process, with the next public meeting being scheduled for March 5th.

If you would like more information, or to fill out the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Kenneth Lain
Father receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds tonight; Blowing snow threat

Latest News

Erskine Park Golf Course Holds a job fair at their clubhouse.
Erskine Park Golf Course holds job fair
Erksine Golf Course job fair
Erksine Golf Course job fair
Michiana transit leaders discuss future
Michiana transit leaders discuss future
WNDU Vault: Sharing Herman Weathers' legacy serving South Bend's Black community
WNDU Vault: Sharing Herman Weathers' legacy serving South Bend's Black community