MACOG and Public Transpo are planning for the future

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Area Council of Government is working with Public Transportation to make riding more accessible and enjoyable for all.

At the Battel Community Center in Mishawaka, the first of what MACOG says will be many public meetings to plan for a better system of transportation allowed community members to take a survey.

The survey asks various questions about riders’ experiences on Public Transportation, including any issues that they have had -or may have heard -within the community.

“And there are going to be a number of public meeting opportunities. This was just the first of many of those opportunities. As well as there’s going to be a public survey, and all of those questions that we’re going to be asking is what type of transit system do we need?” said James Turnwald, MACOG Executive Director.

MACOG told 16 News Now that this will be a twelve month-long process, with the next public meeting being scheduled for March 5th.

If you would like more information, or to fill out the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.