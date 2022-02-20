Advertisement

GIRLS HOOPS: Fairfield falls, Washington headed back to state

By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - Entering the weekend, two Michiana-area teams remained in play for a trip to the state title. After Saturday’s smoke cleared, there was only one.

Fairfield lost to Frankton in the semi-state matchup in heartbreaking fashion, giving up the game-winning basket in the final minute before finding themselves unable to respond in the waning seconds. The final score was 35-34.

“We put ourselves in a place to win the ballgame,” said head coach Brodie Garber after the game. “As a coach at the end of the day you kind of have to say, ‘did we put ourselves in a position to win?’ The coaching staff did and obviously the girls did too.”

Fairfield improved their record considerably from the previous season, upping their win total by 10 this year.

After that game finished up, South Bend Washington took the floor against Garrett in hopes of punching their ticket to the state title game for the 2nd year in a row.

After a slow start, the Panthers picked up steam and never looked back -- winning 66-39. They’ll go on to face Silver Creek next Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A state championship game.

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 18th

