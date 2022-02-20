Advertisement

Four-game winnning streak snapped at Wake Forest

ND HOOPS
ND HOOPS(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNDU) - On an afternoon where the Irish connected on 14 three-pointers, they still found themselves coming up short on the scoreboard against conference foe Wake Forest, losing in the end 79-74.

Freshman Blake Wesley led the way on the scoreboard for Notre Dame, dropping a game-high 24 points to go with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He was also effective on the defensive end, finishing the day with 4 steals.

Notre Dame’s next game will be at home on Wednesday when they take on Syracuse.

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 18th

