Erskine Park Golf Course holds job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Although no one was out on the back nine, there was activity on Saturday at the clubhouse at Erskine Park Golf Course.

The golf course held a job fair inside their clubhouse from 9 AM to 1 PM to fill positions at three South Bend City courses: Erskine, Elbel, and Studebaker.

“We need cart attendants, shop help from time to time, food and beverage positions would be some server positions, and then golf course maintenance has several positions including, really what’s most important for us right now is our mechanic position is open at Elbel,” said Jim Kubinski, Golf Marketing Director for the City of South Bend.

“You get all sorts of people from the community - young, old, men, women - coming out to play golf, enjoy themselves and you’re just helping, helping them out. Whether it’s food and beverage or the golf course itself it’s just been a really fun team we’ve been able to put together the last couple of years, and I think our golfers are really, really enjoying it.”

Opened in 1925, Erskine Park was South Bend’s first 18-hole public golf course. The Clubhouse is open year-round for weddings, banquets, and reunions, and there are even some good hills for sledding.

The land on which the golf course stands was donated to the city by the late A.R. Erskine, who was the CEO of former Studebaker Corporation and an avid golfer. His only condition was that the city use and maintain the land for a golf course. Erskine was a member of the first fore-some to play the new course when it opened on June 27, 1925.

The greens at Erskine Park have been graced by legends like Arnold Palmer, and they still have the scorecard bearing Palmer’s name.

Studebaker Golf Course has many great programs for kids, including the Kids, Play Free program. Anyone 17 and under can play, rent clubs, and get lessons for free. All parents need to do is sign a waiver and kids can learn and play golf for free! Children under 12 will need to be accompanied by a parent.

Studebaker is also a member of “The First Tee program,” a youth golf program with 150 chapters across the globe. Children 5-18 can learn about life through golf, get lessons, strengthen bonds, build character, and do all that while having fun.

Elbel Golf Course has walking and nature trails around the property, as well as lakes and woods to enjoy and possibly see some wildlife.

The golf courses plan on welcoming back golfers in late March or early April, and their season pass allows you to enjoy all three venues.

Anyone interested in a job at one of these City courses should check the City job board at https://southbendin.gov/employment/.

