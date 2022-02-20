Advertisement

Erskine Park Golf Course holds job fair

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Although no one was out on the back nine, there was activity on Saturday at the clubhouse at Erskine Park Golf Course.

The golf course held a job fair inside their clubhouse from 9 AM to 1 PM to fill positions at three South Bend City courses: Erskine, Elbel, and Studebaker.

“We need cart attendants, shop help from time to time, food and beverage positions would be some server positions, and then golf course maintenance has several positions including, really what’s most important for us right now is our mechanic position is open at Elbel,” said Jim Kubinski, Golf Marketing Director for the City of South Bend.

“You get all sorts of people from the community - young, old, men, women - coming out to play golf, enjoy themselves and you’re just helping, helping them out. Whether it’s food and beverage or the golf course itself it’s just been a really fun team we’ve been able to put together the last couple of years, and I think our golfers are really, really enjoying it.”

Opened in 1925, Erskine Park was South Bend’s first 18-hole public golf course. The Clubhouse is open year-round for weddings, banquets, and reunions, and there are even some good hills for sledding.

The land on which the golf course stands was donated to the city by the late A.R. Erskine, who was the CEO of former Studebaker Corporation and an avid golfer. His only condition was that the city use and maintain the land for a golf course. Erskine was a member of the first fore-some to play the new course when it opened on June 27, 1925.

The greens at Erskine Park have been graced by legends like Arnold Palmer, and they still have the scorecard bearing Palmer’s name.

Studebaker Golf Course has many great programs for kids, including the Kids, Play Free program. Anyone 17 and under can play, rent clubs, and get lessons for free. All parents need to do is sign a waiver and kids can learn and play golf for free! Children under 12 will need to be accompanied by a parent.

Studebaker is also a member of “The First Tee program,” a youth golf program with 150 chapters across the globe. Children 5-18 can learn about life through golf, get lessons, strengthen bonds, build character, and do all that while having fun.

Elbel Golf Course has walking and nature trails around the property, as well as lakes and woods to enjoy and possibly see some wildlife.

The golf courses plan on welcoming back golfers in late March or early April, and their season pass allows you to enjoy all three venues.

Anyone interested in a job at one of these City courses should check the City job board at https://southbendin.gov/employment/.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Kenneth Lain
Father receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds tonight; Blowing snow threat

Latest News

Erksine Golf Course job fair
Erksine Golf Course job fair
Future of Public Transportation in Michiana
MACOG and Public Transpo are planning for the future
Michiana transit leaders discuss future
Michiana transit leaders discuss future
WNDU Vault: Sharing Herman Weathers' legacy serving South Bend's Black community
WNDU Vault: Sharing Herman Weathers' legacy serving South Bend's Black community