Advertisement

South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in one of the coldest of all cold case murders in Michiana.

It was February 20, 1987, when 30-year-old Roxanne Wood was murdered as she returned to her Niles Township home after a night of bowling.

The search for her killer has gone on a long time. Almost too long.

“At a point, with cold cases there becomes a time when witnesses, suspects, people you need to talk to are getting up there in age and potentially not even around anymore and are deceased,” Lt. Chuck Christensen with the Michigan State Police said. “So, this is on the edge of that, right?”

It was announced at a news conference today that 67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend has been arrested for the crime, although there was no explanation as to why.

“That’s something we can’t get into at this point in time, based on our ethical obligations and the law, we can’t comment at that, because it is a pending case. You’ll have to learn more about the evidence and what was done for it through the court process,” Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said.

Lt. Christensen today released two pictures of Gilham, (then and now) in case others in the community have come across him over the years. “There is the belief, and I believe, that he did other crimes,” Lt. Christensen said.

Last summer, Michigan State Police obtained transcripts from Gilham’s plea and sentencing hearings, according to court records.

Up until this point, the victim’s husband appeared to be the main suspect in the case.

“He has since been informed of the break in the case. “He was very, it was uh, he was very emotional obviously, as anyone would be. He was happy and thankful that this breakthrough has been made and additionally he expressed relief, after, this Sunday, will be 35-years since this happened. He’s processing that as well as the rest of his family,” Lt. Christensen said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

The St. Joseph County Election Board hears challenges to candidate legitimacy.
Election Board: Pfeil may run for county council in primary election
The video shows Dylan Roberts hitting, kicking, and slamming the animal to the floor.
Man caught on camera assaulting girlfriend’s dog sentenced to 1 year of home detention
Dylan Roberts of South Bend has pled guilty to one count of animal abuse and has been sentenced...
Sentencing in dog abuse case of South Bend man
IU to change mask guidelines on all campuses