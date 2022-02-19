Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 18th
High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 18th.
INDIANA BOYS
John Glenn 66, Bremen 53
Penn 79, Elkhart 60
Mishawaka Marian 87, Jimtown 50
South Bend Clay 63, New Prairie 61 (OT)
North Judson 65, Argos 61
NorthWood 65, Elkhart Christian 36
South Bend Adams 77, South Bend Riley 55
Mishawaka 83, South Bend Career Academy 48
South Bend St. Joe 69, South Bend Washington 63
Caston 57, LaVille 51
Bethany Christian Academy 39, Trinity at Greenlawn 31
Goshen 54, Westview 45
East Noble 56, Wawasee 43
MICHIGAN BOYS
Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 52
Edwardsburg 64, Niles 47
Berrien Springs 54, South Haven 39
Dowagiac 52, Three Rivers 39
Sturgis @ Plainwell (postponed)
MICHIGAN GIRLS
Buchanan @ Niles Brandywine (postponed)
Sturgis @ Plainwell (postponed)
Edwardsburg 69, Niles 26
South Haven 41, Berrien Springs 23
Dowagiac 43, Three Rivers 33