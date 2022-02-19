Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 18th

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 18th.

INDIANA BOYS

John Glenn 66, Bremen 53

Penn 79, Elkhart 60

Mishawaka Marian 87, Jimtown 50

South Bend Clay 63, New Prairie 61 (OT)

North Judson 65, Argos 61

NorthWood 65, Elkhart Christian 36

South Bend Adams 77, South Bend Riley 55

Mishawaka 83, South Bend Career Academy 48

South Bend St. Joe 69, South Bend Washington 63

Caston 57, LaVille 51

Bethany Christian Academy 39, Trinity at Greenlawn 31

Goshen 54, Westview 45

East Noble 56, Wawasee 43

MICHIGAN BOYS

Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 52

Edwardsburg 64, Niles 47

Berrien Springs 54, South Haven 39

Dowagiac 52, Three Rivers 39

Sturgis @ Plainwell (postponed)

MICHIGAN GIRLS

Buchanan @ Niles Brandywine (postponed)

Sturgis @ Plainwell (postponed)

Edwardsburg 69, Niles 26

South Haven 41, Berrien Springs 23

Dowagiac 43, Three Rivers 33

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

A pair of Michiana-area teams are headed to semi-state for girls basketball after a jam-packed...
Washington, Fairfield girls basketball heading to semi-state
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey tries to get her team's attention during the second half of an...
Upset bid falls short as #3 Louisville dominates #18 Notre Dame Sunday
The Irish got 20+ point performances from both Blake Wesley and Dane Goodwin on the way to the...
Men’s hoops wins fourth straight, toppling Clemson on the road
IHSAA
Sophomore swimmer for Penn breaks state record