Pet Vet: Backyard Chickens and Avian Influenza

(WNDU) - Pet chickens and small home egg-laying flocks are becoming more popular. If raised and managed carefully, chickens can not only be a great source of healthy, organic eggs, but also great fun as a different kind of family pet.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate about an important disease threat for backyard flocks.

If flock owners suspect this disease is in their birds, they should call the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a federal or state veterinarian for case assessment.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

