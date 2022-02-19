Advertisement

Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Water breaks through an egress window heavily damaging a Goshen family’s home.

“It’s a disaster area. We’re talking not just inches of mud, it’s feet of mud,” said homeowner Amanda Abbs.

Abbs said it all started Thursday morning after hearing a loud noise.

“Figured out that it was coming from the basement. Opened the door. Went downstairs and, even before I got to the bottom of the steps, there was just water,” she said.

She and her husband panicked, screamed, and quickly called for help.

“Where the egress window was, it was broken and water was just gushing and gushing in,” said Abbs.

Abbs said people brought over salt bags to help stop the water.

The family, however, sadly lost a lot, like their sofa, furnace, water heater and many personal items.

Abbs was able to salvage wedding photos and her wedding vows.

She said she is still trying to wrap her head around what happened and is just taking it day by day.

“It just blindsided us. I couldn’t tell you how this happened. Everybody we’ve talked to that sees it, they are like, ‘how does this happen?’” she said.

Abbs said insurance will not cover anything.

If you would like to help this family, here is a link to the GoFundMe page.

“Just focusing on how amazing this community has been. I couldn’t have ever imagined something like this...but the way they have all stepped up and all the offers for help we have gotten, there just aren’t words,” said Abbs.

