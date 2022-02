(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Teddy! Teddy is a 10-year-old schnauzer mix who recently had bladder surgery.

If you want to adopt Teddy or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

