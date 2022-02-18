Advertisement

Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads

Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The snow packed a punch across the area Thursday.

First we saw flooding in Michiana.

Some cars had trouble navigating the roads, as the roads filled with water.

Then the came snow!

“The weather turned on us really quick. We knew it was coming, but we had that brief time of sleet and then it quickly changed over to snow,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police.

Police responded to many slide offs and accidents.

“You know, the question often is, ‘what are the bad spots?’ It’s pretty much everywhere. I’ve been on local roads, city streets, county roads and interstates since it’s turned and they are all suffering right now. It’s making all the first responders and police departments busy right now,” said Bohner.

Meantime, plow drivers are out hustling - working around the clock - to keep roads safe.

“The plows are travelling 30-35 mph and that’s pretty much the speed you should be driving on most roads right now, if not slower, depending on conditions,” said Bohner.

There was also poor visibility in certain parts of Michiana.

“...And as we get colder and colder as we go into the overnight, all those roads that flooded and have water running across them, that’s going to turn to ice; so keep that in mind, especially for your drive tomorrow morning. My understanding is temperatures are supposed to plummet...,” said Bohner.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
Amendments made to controversial education bill
Amendments made to controversial education bill
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All rain tonight; Sleet and snow on Thursday
66-year-old Geoff Delusignan was found shot to death inside his Laurel Road home.
UPDATE: Laurel Road domestic homicide also the scene of 2009 murder

Latest News

64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
3 former St. Joseph High School volleyball players accuse their coach of sexual misconduct,...
Former St. Joe HS volleyball players accuse coach of sexual misconduct
A plethora of books at the Elkhart Public Library
Elkhart, Goshen Public Libraries cancel overdue fees, excuse prior debts