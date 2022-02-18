Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The snow packed a punch across the area Thursday.

First we saw flooding in Michiana.

Some cars had trouble navigating the roads, as the roads filled with water.

Then the came snow!

“The weather turned on us really quick. We knew it was coming, but we had that brief time of sleet and then it quickly changed over to snow,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police.

Police responded to many slide offs and accidents.

“You know, the question often is, ‘what are the bad spots?’ It’s pretty much everywhere. I’ve been on local roads, city streets, county roads and interstates since it’s turned and they are all suffering right now. It’s making all the first responders and police departments busy right now,” said Bohner.

Meantime, plow drivers are out hustling - working around the clock - to keep roads safe.

“The plows are travelling 30-35 mph and that’s pretty much the speed you should be driving on most roads right now, if not slower, depending on conditions,” said Bohner.

There was also poor visibility in certain parts of Michiana.

“...And as we get colder and colder as we go into the overnight, all those roads that flooded and have water running across them, that’s going to turn to ice; so keep that in mind, especially for your drive tomorrow morning. My understanding is temperatures are supposed to plummet...,” said Bohner.

