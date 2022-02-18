Special seniors surprise Ivy Tech students with random acts of kindness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some special seniors showed their appreciation at Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend with several random acts of kindness.

On Thursday, students and staff received goodie bags from the women of Primrose Retirement Community in Mishawaka.

Inside each bag, students found all sorts of treats, chocolate and an Amazon gift card.

The purpose of these acts of kindness, to pay it forward to students and staff who can use a smile this time of year.

“Everyone needs just to smile and be kind, there is not enough of that in the world right now. We just need to be kind to everyone and this is just our way of being able to do that,” Primrose Retirement Life Enrichment Coordinator Rose Caufman says.

Caufamn says she hopes by sharing their story, others will pay it forward just like they did.

