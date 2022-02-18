Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash in Kosciusko County.

It happened Thursday morning around 4 a.m. on Kings Highway in Winona Lake.

64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road and hit two landscaping rocks before it rolled over.

Peterson died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

