Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosting COVID vaccine & testing clinic Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can find COVID testing, vaccines, and the flu shot all in one place on Saturday in Elkhart County.

The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is partnering with the Indiana Department of Health for the clinic at the Concord Event Center, which is located at 3719 S. Main Street. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as PCR testing.

Walk-ins are accepted, but you can also make an appointment by calling 574-206-3938.

