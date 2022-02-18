Medical Moment: Artificial heart pump buys patients more time

(WNDU) - More than 3,500 people in the United States are in desperate need of a heart transplant.

Some patients with end stage heart failure are eligible for an L-Vad, a pump that moves blood into the left chamber of the heart, but there have been very few options for people who have both sides of the heart failing.

For the first time in the U.S., surgeons have implanted an experimental total heart pump into patients.

A human’s heart beats 100,000 times a day, 35 million times a year, and 2.5 billion times over the average lifespan. But sometimes, the heart doesn’t pump as well as it should. Scientists have developed a device called an L-Vad that helps the heart move blood on the left side, however, in the past they have had little success with a total artificial heart.

“It, sort of, would make sense that if we can, you know, build a rocket and send somebody to the moon, you think we then would be able to develop a pump that would be able to do things similar to the heart,” Dr. Mark Slaughter, of the School of Medicine at University of Louisville, said.

Now, a French medical company has designed a new type of bioprosthetic heart called the Aeson.

“They developed a total artificial heart that mimics the human pulse on both the left and right side,” Dr. Slaughter continued.

Dr. Slaughter and his colleagues at the University of Louisville implanted the Aeson in two patients with end-stage heart failure making them the second and third recipients in the United States. During the complicated procedure surgeons removed the patients’ failing ventricles. Then, much like a heart transplant, surgeons attach a pump. A lead line connects to a portable power source that keeps the device running.

“They immediately feel better, their blood pressure’s better. Their pulse has returned to normal. Their breathing is better because their lungs don’t fill up with fluid,” Dr. Slaughter said.

The Aeson isn’t a permanent solution however, it is designed as a bridge to transplant. It gives patients more time until a donor heart is available.

The Aeson Total Heart is already approved for use in Europe where 20 devices have been implanted.

In the U.S., Duke University performed the first implant.

