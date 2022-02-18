Advertisement

Man caught on camera assaulting girlfriend’s dog sentenced to 1 year of home detention

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was caught on camera assaulting his girlfriend’s dog has been sentenced.

**DISCLAIMER: Some viewers might find the video above disturbing. We’ve blurred out certain parts of it due to the gravity of violence.**

The incident took place back on Sept. 15, 2020. The video shows Dylan Roberts hitting, kicking, and slamming the animal to the floor.

Elkhart County court records show Roberts pleaded guilty to one count of animal abuse and was sentenced to one year of home detention.

The dog, named Abby, died. She was a one-eyed Boston Terrier who was deaf and blind.

