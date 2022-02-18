Advertisement

LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program...
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. pairs skater Timothy LeDuc became the country’s first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian when they took the ice Friday night.

The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Gain-Gribble placed seventh in their Olympic debut.

LeDuc wore a white shirt with sparkles and Cain-Gribble an ice blue dress as they performed to music by Ilan Eshkeri in a short program filled with smiles.

When the music ended, Cain-Gribble took a small jump in excitement.

LeDuc joins other openly nonbinary Olympians from last year’s Tokyo Summer Games, including Canadian women’s soccer player Quinn, who became the first openly transgender and nonbinary Olympic medal winner when they earned gold.

