Advertisement

LaSalle Avenue in SB to be closed for construction

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of LaSalle Avenue will be closing soon in South Bend.

On Monday, LaSalle Ave. will be closed at Sycamore St. for AEP to install an underground transmission line. Businesses in the area will continue to have access to this section of the road.

As for the detour, eastbound traffic will be rerouted south on Dr. MLK Boulevard. It will also be routed east on Colfax Ave. and then North on St. Louis Boulevard before coming back to LaSalle.

Westbound traffic will detour south on Niles Ave and then proceed west on Colfax to Dr. MLK Bl.

A detour map around LaSalle Ave. in Downtown South Bend.
A detour map around LaSalle Ave. in Downtown South Bend.(WNDU)

The street is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

The St. Joseph County Election Board hears challenges to candidate legitimacy.
Election Board: Pfeil may run for county council in primary election
The video shows Dylan Roberts hitting, kicking, and slamming the animal to the floor.
Man caught on camera assaulting girlfriend’s dog sentenced to 1 year of home detention
Dylan Roberts of South Bend has pled guilty to one count of animal abuse and has been sentenced...
Sentencing in dog abuse case of South Bend man
IU to change mask guidelines on all campuses
RVIA shares a record year for RV industry.
Business is booming for the RV Industry