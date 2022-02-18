LaSalle Avenue in SB to be closed for construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of LaSalle Avenue will be closing soon in South Bend.

On Monday, LaSalle Ave. will be closed at Sycamore St. for AEP to install an underground transmission line. Businesses in the area will continue to have access to this section of the road.

As for the detour, eastbound traffic will be rerouted south on Dr. MLK Boulevard. It will also be routed east on Colfax Ave. and then North on St. Louis Boulevard before coming back to LaSalle.

Westbound traffic will detour south on Niles Ave and then proceed west on Colfax to Dr. MLK Bl.

A detour map around LaSalle Ave. in Downtown South Bend. (WNDU)

The street is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.

