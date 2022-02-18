IU to change mask guidelines on all campuses

(WNDU) - Indiana University is also making a change to their mask guidelines.

According to a press release from school officials, masks on all IU campuses will be optional on March 4. This includes classrooms, residence halls, common areas, and athletic venues.

IU has stated that declining cases were a factor in making the change. March 4 also coincides with the expected date that state and county public health orders end.

The university will continue distributing both K-N-95 and N-95 masks to those who need them.

