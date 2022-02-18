Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed

The Phoenix Police Department released a video that shows the start of a violent encounter with an armed suspect.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — Police released a graphic bodycam video on Thursday that shows the moments when a police officer was ambushed at a south Phoenix home last week, which led to a standoff and more officers getting hurt during a shootout.

The officer showed up at the home around 2 a.m. on Friday after hearing a woman was shot there.

In the 26-second video, a man, later identified as Morris Jones, is seen standing in the doorway with the door open.

“Who’s all in the house?” asks the officer.

“Just me,” Jones replies.

That’s when Jones starts shooting at the officer, firing his gun at least six times, detectives said.

Police said that the officer couldn’t shoot back because he was hit in his right arm.

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot several officers before taking his own life.(AZ Family)

The officer falls to the ground and then continues to run away.

“999. 999,” the officer shouts, which is code for officer shot. “I’ve been shot.”

There are gunshots then heard in the background. The video then fades to black.

The ambush led to a standoff at the house.

The woman’s brother then came out of the house with a baby.

As officers approached to get the infant, Jones started shooting again, hitting four officers. Another four were injured by shrapnel. All nine officers who were hurt are now out of the hospital.

After the shootout, Jones took his own life, police said. The woman, Shatifah Lobley, died at the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

