Former St. Joe HS volleyball players accuse coach of sexual misconduct

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three former South Bend St. Joseph High School volleyball players will have to reveal their identities if they want to proceed with a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct on the part of their coach.

A special judge in the case has ruled that “the business of the people’s courts are open and transparent to the public, absent some overriding reason for confidentiality. No such reason exists in this case.”

Judge Curtis Palmer further writes that while the girls allege they received obscene, unsolicited and/or otherwise harmful electronic messages, they do not allege that they took part in any intimate behavior that would weigh in favor of proceeding anonymously.

All three plaintiffs are said to now be over the age of 18.

The ruling orders that the plaintiffs file an amended complaint in the names of the real parties in interest on or before March 12, 2022.

