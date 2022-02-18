First Alert Forecast: Staying Colder into the Weekend, Active Next Week

FRIDAY: A few lake effect snow showers early in the day. Roads are likely to remain snow covered and slick through the morning commute over much of the area. Turning sunny as the winds shift out of the south through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the middle 20s for highs. High of 24.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase yet again as another cold front moves in. This cold front brings the chance for a burst of snow. Likely a coating to a half inch of new snow is possible from about 9pm through 4am. It will become breezy as well. Low of 15.

SATURDAY: Staying chilly with a few snow showers during the morning. Then the sunshine increases through the day, staying chilly. Highs will be in the lower 20s as it remains breezy. High of 21.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and turning mild through the day! This is due to a southerly breeze. It will be breezy through the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s will allow for a lot of melting with all the snow that has fallen across Michiana. Watch for some ponding on the roadways. High of 42.

LONG RANGE: Heading into next week, it looks very active. A couple of storm systems could move their way through Michiana. The first part of the week will likely feature rain. Monday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 40s. Then through Wednesday temperatures will likely fall closer to the freezing mark as another storm system moves our way. The second could produce more wintry precipitation. Make sure to keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest info on what looks to be a very active final week of February!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, February 17th , 2022

Thursday’s High: 50

Thursday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: 1.14″ Daily Record

Snowfall: 5.3″ Daily Record

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.