Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Amendments made to controversial education bill
Amendments made to controversial education bill
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout