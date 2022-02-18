Advertisement

Father receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case

Kenneth Lain
Kenneth Lain(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A parent charged in the death of his 11-month-old daughter has been given the maximum sentence.

Kenneth Lain was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021. He pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in January and will serve two and a half years in prison. He will be credited with one year of time served.

Mercedes’ mother, Tiffany Coburn, is pleading guilty on the same charge. Coburn is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 25.

Justin Miller is currently serving 65 years in prison for his role in the 11-month-old’s death. This comes after he pleaded guilty to murder, waiving his right to appeal.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Blowing snow and slick roads Friday morning
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Charges filed against Benitez-Tilley Jr. in double homicide case
Amendments made to controversial education bill
Amendments made to controversial education bill
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All rain tonight; Sleet and snow on Thursday
66-year-old Geoff Delusignan was found shot to death inside his Laurel Road home.
UPDATE: Laurel Road domestic homicide also the scene of 2009 murder

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Staying Colder into the Weekend, Active Next Week
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
64-year-old Michael Peterson was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road, hitting two...
One dead after fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads
Winter storm: drivers urged to stay off roads