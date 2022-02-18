Father receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A parent charged in the death of his 11-month-old daughter has been given the maximum sentence.

Kenneth Lain was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021. He pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in January and will serve two and a half years in prison. He will be credited with one year of time served.

Mercedes’ mother, Tiffany Coburn, is pleading guilty on the same charge. Coburn is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 25.

Justin Miller is currently serving 65 years in prison for his role in the 11-month-old’s death. This comes after he pleaded guilty to murder, waiving his right to appeal.

