Elkhart, Goshen Public Libraries cancel overdue fees, excuse prior debts

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On February 22, 2022, being dubbed “TwosDay,” the Elkhart and Goshen Public Libraries wanted to do something special, so they are ending late fees and forgiving old debts.

In 2019, they joined a growing trend of libraries that were forgiving late fees for children 18 and under.

Because of the program’s success, they say they are now ready to extend that program to include people of all ages.

Even if an item is not returned before the 31-day mark, once it is returned, the debt will be forgiven. The libraries simply want their books, films, and other materials returned in time so someone else can read, learn, and enjoy them.

“The library is not here to punish anybody. We just hope you can bring the books back and use us again,” said Allison McLean, Head of Young People’s Services at Elkhart Public Library.

Elkhart and Goshen libraries’ partnership allows them to serve a larger population and have more items available to be checked out. It also does not cost the taxpayers anything, a rarity in today’s world.

They are the first libraries in Indiana to forgive any existing fines.

These libraries believe that the change in policy will give residents a fresh start and motivate them to come back to a judgment-free learning environment.

