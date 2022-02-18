Advertisement

Elementary school offers parents to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons

An elementary school is facing criticism after sending a letter home to parents about Black History Month lessons. (Source: WTHR/CNN/social media posts)
By Emily Van de Riet and Gina Glaros
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NINEVAH, Ind. (WTHR) - An Indiana elementary school has created a firestorm on social media after allegedly sending a letter home to parents, giving them the choice to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons.

The last line of the letter sent by Sprunica Elementary School in Ninevah, Indiana, reads, “If you would like to opt your child out of receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher.”

A photo of the letter was posted on Twitter, gathering criticism from many users.

“This makes me really sad for America,” one user writes. Another asked, “Why would this even be an option?”

Emily Tracy, the superintendent of Brown County Schools, addressed the situation in a letter to parents, saying the initial letter should have never been sent out.

“We do not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories. Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law,” the letter reads. “We are looking into the matter to determine the justification for the language included in the letter. We will respond to any parental concerns on an individualized basis.”

Administrators say the school district supports teaching Black history.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All rain tonight; Sleet and snow on Thursday
66-year-old Geoff Delusignan was found shot to death inside his Laurel Road home.
UPDATE: Laurel Road domestic homicide also the scene of 2009 murder
Ashley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, were the victims of a double homicide on Saturday in...
Court docs: Disturbing details of Elkhart double homicide
Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in 2018
Garth Brooks returning to Notre Dame Stadium
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow coming down; Road conditions deteriorating

Latest News

Commissioner Dieter is now the president of the executive board that oversees 911 services and...
Director of County 911 Center stepping down; now seeking candidate to take place
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive
Ibrahim Samra investigates how some students at Ivy Tech are celebrating this day.
Random Acts of Kindness Day
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown