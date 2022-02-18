Election Board: Pfeil may run for county council in primary election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier today, the St. Joseph County Elections board heard legal challenges for primary candidates.

Most notable was the challenge brought against Richard Pfeil, the incumbent in County Council District C, by Diana Hess, Chair of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party and County Council member from District E.

At times, the debate during the hearing became somewhat heated, but ultimately, cooler heads prevailed.

Hess argued that Pfeil had improperly filed to be a candidate because he was standing for two positions in the same primary election, which is against Indiana State Law. Pfeil had first filed to run for the county council seat he presently holds but then filed to run as county commissioner just before the February 4th deadline.

When he filed for commissioner, he moved to withdraw his filing for council. Then, on February 11, he attempted to withdraw his candidacy for commissioner.

While the Board upheld Hess’s contest to Pfeil’s candidacy for county commissioner, the fact that his second filing for commissioner was improper did not invalidate his original filing to run for council.

Although Pfeil made several improper filing and withdrawals, those were found to be invalid. His attempt to withdraw from the commissioner race was found to be improper because it was a photocopy and not an original document.

The Board then determined his original filing for county council was binding and legitimate. While the deadline to withdraw from a 2022 primary race or rescind a withdrawal was February 11th, the Board noted Indiana election law is unclear on the deadline to reverse a withdrawal.

In the end, the Board ruled that Pfeil is still eligible to run for the District C County council seat in the Republican primary election in May.

In Indiana, primary elections will take place on May 3, 2022, and the general election is set for November 8th.

