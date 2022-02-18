Advertisement

Director of County 911 Center stepping down; now seeking candidate to take place

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The place you call for help in St. Joseph County has put out the help wanted sign.

The director of the county’s consolidated 9-1-1 center is stepping down after four years on the job—although he’s not stepping out.

Ray Schultz will move to a different position in the radio room that gives him greater flexibility in dealing with family commitments. Schultz today told 16 News Now “it’s a 60-hour job,” and he appreciated the commissioner’s willingness to work with him.

“It’s a very tough job. Especially when they’re understaffed, you know. Today’s workforce doesn’t want to work, and you know, when you have a difference between voluntary and mandatory overtime, it’s a very stressful thing,” St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said.

Commissioner Dieter is now the president of the executive board that oversees 9-1-1 service. He says he has already spent four hours with dispatchers asking what they want in a new director.

As for persistent computer glitches that fail to match certain addresses with the appropriate first responders,” Since the last, what, six months, I haven’t had one complaint, but there’s going to be problems and there’s going to be missteps when you have over 100,000 calls. The odds are that.”

The job posting will be regional, targeting northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. The salary will be listed at $95,000.

Commissioner Dieter has taken calls and answered calls during his long career in law enforcement. He fears whoever takes over at the sophisticated, high tech, consolidated radio room won’t be able to provide what is needed most.

“The biggest link that’s missing out of all this, there’s no interaction between the policeman and the dispatchers, so all you know is a voice you don’t know a face,” Dieter said. “You’re talking to a computer, and you have no idea who that person is, what they look like, and their capabilities. So, you’re missing the human element when it comes to that.”

Julie Tobey has been named interim director starting March first. She has worked at the combined communications center since it opened.

