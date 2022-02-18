Business is booming for the RV Industry

(WNDU) - More people than ever before have been taking to the road and purchasing RVs.

“It’s increased significantly over the past 40 years, and the pandemic seemed to supercharged that,” said Monika Geraci, the RV Industry Association’s Spokesperson.

Monika Geraci told 16 News Now that sales in 2021 were the highest in the industry’s history.

However, Geraci said that when comparing last year’s sales to RV sales in 2020, it was important to note that RV manufacturers were shut down for two months when the pandemic began.

“You don’t overcome two months of zero. So, it’s hard when you’re looking back at just 2020,” said Geraci.

However, last year’s sales weren’t only compared to 2020′s.

According to a report release by the RVIA, over 600,000 RV’s were purchased and shipped in 2021. That is the largest amount of RVs purchased in one year, in the industry’s history.

Geraci said that a huge part of the appeal, is that there are RVs available for every lifestyle and age group.

“Almost a quarter of all RV owners are under the age of 35. So, it’s not just grandma and grandpa out in the RVs,” Geraci said.

In the RVIA’s report, 2021 sales showed a 39.5% increase in sales from 2020, and a 19% increase in sales over the industry’s previous high of 500,000 RVs sold in 2017.

Commending the industry’s manufacturers and suppliers, Geraci told 16 News Now that this quick response to the sudden, high demand, shows just how innovative the RV Industry can be.

“The manufacturers and suppliers, a lot of them there in Elkhart, faced the same supply chain and work force issues that pretty much all other industries faced, but the manufacturers and suppliers of the RV industry were able to overcome those challenges and deliver this really, really record breaking year,” Geraci said.

According to RVIA, a top reason for the boost in RV purchases was a ‘rediscovery of the great outdoors,’ with Geraci adding that spending twenty minutes outside each day, has a significant, positive impact on physical and mental health.

