Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Henderson County sheriff issued a public service announcement Thursday about a new trendy toy: gel blaster guns.

In the video, Sheriff Lowell Griffin says some of the toy guns very closely resemble real weapons, a trend he called “disturbing.” The toys shoot gel pellets, FOX Carolina reports.

Griffin held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle. He said he is concerned situations with children using these toys could end tragically.

The sheriff said he believes there is no place for toys like this to be displayed in public or at schools, where someone “intent on protecting their family” or law enforcement could mistake it for a real weapon.

“Be aware,” Sheriff Griffin said. “Let’s use some common sense with this before something turns tragic.”

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All rain tonight; Sleet and snow on Thursday
66-year-old Geoff Delusignan was found shot to death inside his Laurel Road home.
UPDATE: Laurel Road domestic homicide also the scene of 2009 murder
Ashley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, were the victims of a double homicide on Saturday in...
Court docs: Disturbing details of Elkhart double homicide
Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in 2018
Garth Brooks returning to Notre Dame Stadium
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow coming down; Road conditions deteriorating

Latest News

Rebecca Powell
Girlfriend charged with murder of boyfriend in Clay Township
Roads that flooded and have water running across them, that's going to turn to ice, so keep...
Latest road conditions in Michiana
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. ...
Ahmaud Arbery not seen stealing, officer told hate crime defendants
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House