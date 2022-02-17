Niles man on parole found guilty of meth possession

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Daniel White was found guilty of meth possession by the Cass County Circuit Court.

Charges were brought against White after a black marijuana bottle at his residence was discovered to have contained methamphetamine.

He was already on parole out of Cass county for resisting arrest and domestic violence.

An agent from the Michigan Department of Corrections testified that the home visit was conducted due to erratic behavior by White. The concerns were confirmed when an agent met with White and he demonstrated behaviors substantially similar to a person who is under the influence of methamphetamine. The parole agent testified that during the visit, White did not directly answer questions and eventually made obscene gestures and comments towards a statue that was on the property.

A search of the area where White was residing uncovered the black bottle which stored the methamphetamine

The jury took less than 20 minutes to return with a verdict of guilty.

White is scheduled for sentencing on May 6.

