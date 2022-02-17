Advertisement

Medical Moment: AI in the ICU

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - ICU’s across the country have been packed to capacity in the past year. They’re full from patients suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms, to others fighting for their lives due to accidents, cancer, and a myriad of other health problems.

Add all of this to a nursing shortage, a problem that already existed before the pandemic, and we have a major healthcare problem in the United States.

Artificial intelligence may help to relieve the workload and save more lives.

“Artificial intelligence and other technologies can be used with our advantage,” Azra Bihorac, MD of Surgery & Anesthesiology at UF College of Medicine said.

A group of University of Florida health researchers are using artificial intelligence, capturing information from sensors, meters, and cameras, to constantly monitor the most critical of patients.

“We utilize pervasive sensing sensors that can be placed on patients in their environment and continuously monitor whatever they are doing,” Azra continued.

In addition to the vital signs, in the ICU of the future, a patient’s pain level will be captured through visual cues such as body movement, muscle twitching and facial expressions. Sensors record head and limb movements, posture, and mobility.

“It will help the physicians and nurses to be able to monitor the patients, to be able to also predict the trajectory of the patients in the ICU,” Dr. Parisa Rashidi, Biomedical Engineer at the University of Florida, said.

Computer algorithms analyze the data flowing from the patient and their room.

“Those are the algorithms that help you predict who is going to get sicker in the next three, four, five hours,” Azra stated.

Giving a continuous look into exactly how a patient is doing even when a nurse or doctor isn’t in the room.

“They are like multiple humans observing the patients at the same time and then bringing that information in summarized form to the doctors.”

This would provide doctors with a powerful tool to hopefully save more lives. Up to 50% of ICU patients experience delirium. Now researches are using AI techniques to look at everything from light levels, noise, and perhaps even odor.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All rain tonight; Sleet and snow on Thursday
66-year-old Geoff Delusignan was found shot to death inside his Laurel Road home.
UPDATE: Laurel Road domestic homicide also the scene of 2009 murder
Ashley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, were the victims of a double homicide on Saturday in...
Court docs: Disturbing details of Elkhart double homicide
Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in 2018
Garth Brooks returning to Notre Dame Stadium
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow coming down; Road conditions deteriorating

Latest News

Roads that flooded and have water running across them, that's going to turn to ice, so keep...
Latest road conditions in Michiana
Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Bremen man arrested for child molestation
A man is wanted by the Elkhart Police Department in connection to the robbing of a Kroger on...
Elkhart man wanted in connection to Kroger robbery
Ray Schultz will move to a different position in the radio room that gives him greater...
County 911 Dispatch Director is stepping down
The Elkhart Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in...
Elkhart man wanted in connection to Kroger robbery