Girlfriend charged with murder of boyfriend in Clay Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 63-year-old Rebecca Powell with murder in a case surrounding an apparent domestic homicide in Clay Township earlier this week.

Police responded to the 52000 block of Laurel Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the victim, 66-year-old Geoff Delusignan—who is the boyfriend of Powell, dead on the floor.

According to the affidavit, Powell claimed Delusignan killed their nephew years back. However, that death was ruled an accidental choking.

Powell’s daughter told police her mother suffers from psychosis. Powell reportedly asked a detective “did I get him good?”

Powell is being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail.

