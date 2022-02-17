FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain Falling, Temperatures Dropping

FLOOD WATCH: THROUGH 7PM THURSDAY

A Flood watch has been issued for all Michiana counties excluding Berrien and LaPorte counties. Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy overnight into Thursday morning. Rainfall between 1-2 inches combined with melting snow raises the flooding concerns across the region.

WINTER STORM WARNING: 8AM THURSDAY – 10PM THURSDAY

A winter storm watch has been issued for all Michiana counties. A glaze of ice is possible during the morning on Thursday and then a period of moderate to heavy snow is likely into the afternoon and evening Thursday. Snow accumulations for parts of Michiana will top out between 6-10 inches.

WINTER STORM MOVING IN: Heavy rain during the morning will begin to move east. Colder air is filtering in from the north and will change the rain into a mixture of rain and sleet during the morning. Roads will likely become slick during the morning commute as the temperatures approach and eventually fall below the freezing mark. Any water left on the roadways will begin to freeze. A break in the precipitation is possible during the late morning, likely between 8-11am.

After 11am a batch of moderate to heavy snow will move into the area. Snow will fall quickly. This will likely approach 2 inch per hour snow rates at times. This combined with gusty winds between 30-35 miles per hour will create reduced visibilities. This is possible through the afternoon as the snow continues to fall. It will accumulate quickly and travel will be difficult by the early afternoon. Roads will be icy, snow covered and slick through the evening and overnight hours. Travel impacts are expected through Friday morning. Snow will come to an end by the late evening with a few light lake effect snow showers continuing into Friday morning. Keep checking back for the latest details on this First Alert Weather Day as we track another winter storm through Michiana.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick - 5:00AM: Moderate to heavy rain will be moving across the area through the next few hours. Temperatures are dropping and will continue to drop to near the freezing mark through 8 or 9am. Roads will become slick as the temps drop below the freezing mark. Some sleet could mix in and make for some icy spots during the morning commute. Temperatures have fallen from 46 to 36 since 2:30am in South Bend.

